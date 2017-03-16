Religious artifact worth $15,000 stolen from Saint Leo Abbey in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who stole religious artifacts from the Saint Leo Abbey in January.

The sheriff’s office said the items were stolen between Jan. 23 and Jan. 28. An unknown suspect entered the lobby of the abbey and removed five gold rings and a gold cross from a glass display case.

The gold cross is a religious artifact from the 1900s, adorned with four enamel medallions depicting religious moments. The cross is estimated at $15,000 without historic value.

If you have any information or come across this item, please contact 1-800-706-2488 or leave a tip on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office website.

