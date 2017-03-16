Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Stone-Ground Mustard Salmon with Warm Dill Potato Salad

Stone-Ground Mustard Salmon with Warm Dill Potato Salad

Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, and fresh baked cookies for dessert.

Enjoy the potato salad either warm or chilled.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Seafood

4 fresh salmon fillets, skin removed (1 1/2 lb)

Produce

4 teaspoons fresh dill

24 oz baby red potatoes

1/2 fennel bulb

Dairy

3 tablespoons herb garlic butter

Dry Grocery

3 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1/4 cup cucumber dill Greek yogurt dressing

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

From Your Pantry

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

Nonstick aluminum foil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare potato recipe and begin to bake (15 minutes)

While potatoes bake, prepare salmon for broiling (20 minutes)

Broil salmon and complete potato salad; serve (10 minutes)

Recipe: Stone-Ground Mustard Salmon

Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

4 fresh salmon fillets, skin removed (1 1/2 lb)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons fresh dill, finely chopped

3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

3 tablespoons stone-ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Steps:

1. Preheat oven broiler on HIGH; position oven rack in center of oven. Line baking pan with foil.

2. Check salmon for bones; place on pan and season with salt and pepper. Chop dill; combine with mayonnaise, mustard, and paprika. Spread mustard mixture evenly over each fillet.

3. Broil salmon 5–6 minutes or until topping has browned slightly and fish is 145°F. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 360kcal; FAT 22g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 570mg; CARB 4g; FIBER 0g;

SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 34g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 10%; CALC 2%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Warm Dill Potato Salad

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

24 oz baby red potatoes, halved

1/2 fennel bulb, coarsely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh dill, finely chopped

3 tablespoons herb garlic butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup cucumber dill Greek yogurt dressing

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking pan with foil. Halve potatoes; chop fennel and dill. Melt butter.

2. Toss butter with potatoes, fennel, salt, and pepper; place in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 15–18 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork. Let stand 5 minutes to cool.

3. Combine dill, dressing, relish, and potatoes; toss until blended. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 260kcal; FAT 10g; SAT FAT 5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 600mg; CARB 37g; FIBER 4g;

SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 45%; CALC 4%; IRON 8%