Protecting yourself from exploding batteries

TAMPA, FL – Another scary incident of an exploding personal electronic device is sparking new concerns about lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are common in a lot of devices, particularly wireless headphones.
Recently, a woman’s face, hair and hands were burned when her headphones exploded while she was asleep on a flight from China to Australia.
Lithium-ion batteries are found in hoverboards, which are suspected in a number of fires. And the batteries are blamed for exploding E-cigarettes, laptop computers, and Galaxy Note 7 cell phones.
“Lithium-ion batteries all have a flammable solution inside of them, a solvent that will burn if it gets too hot or if there’s an internal failure of the battery of some sort,” explains Jay Whittacre, a professor of engineering at Carnegie Melon University.
Here are some tips to keep your family safe:
- Use the charging cord that comes with your device.
- If the device is not meant to quick charge, don’t do it.
- Charge your device on a hard, flat surface, not on carpet, furniture, or on top of clothing or bedding.
- Keep your battery and device out of direct sunlight.
Currently, there are no recalls of wireless headphones related to lithium-ion batteries. All Galaxy Note 7 devices and more than 500,000 hoverboards have been recalled.