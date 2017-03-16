Protecting yourself from exploding batteries

TAMPA, FL – Another scary incident of an exploding personal electronic device is sparking new concerns about lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are common in a lot of devices, particularly wireless headphones.

Recently, a woman’s face, hair and hands were burned when her headphones exploded while she was asleep on a flight from China to Australia.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in hoverboards, which are suspected in a number of fires. And the batteries are blamed for exploding E-cigarettes, laptop computers, and Galaxy Note 7 cell phones.

“Lithium-ion batteries all have a flammable solution inside of them, a solvent that will burn if it gets too hot or if there’s an internal failure of the battery of some sort,” explains Jay Whittacre, a professor of engineering at Carnegie Melon University.

Here are some tips to keep your family safe:

Use the charging cord that comes with your device.

If the device is not meant to quick charge, don’t do it.

Charge your device on a hard, flat surface, not on carpet, furniture, or on top of clothing or bedding.

Keep your battery and device out of direct sunlight.

Currently, there are no recalls of wireless headphones related to lithium-ion batteries. All Galaxy Note 7 devices and more than 500,000 hoverboards have been recalled.