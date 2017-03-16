Pennsylvania mom found guilty but mentally ill in child bathtub drownings

Published:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged with drowning her two youngest sons in their bathtub has been found guilty but mentally ill.

Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey Manning delivered his verdict Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh, based on three days of testimony and arguments last week involving 43-year-old Laurel Schlemmer.

The McCandless woman’s attorney had argued her diminished mental capacity kept her from forming the intent to kill her sons, 6-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Luke, in April 2014. Schlemmer has told police she killed the boys so she could be a better mother to their oldest brother, who was 7 at the time.

Schlemmer, who worked as a teacher and has a master’s degree also reportedly told doctors she tried to kill her two sons by running them over repeatedly with her minivan in her parents’ garage— she checked twice to see if they were dead.

She faces up to 40 years in prison per child when she is sentenced June 8.

