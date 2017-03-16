Pasco County teen arrested for making bomb threat at River Ridge High School

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15 year-old student was arrested on Wednesday after making a hoax bomb threat at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey.

The student had written “I am going to bomb the school on March 16, 2017” on the bathroom wall.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office along with additional law enforcement units arrested the juvenile and concluded the investigation.

The student was charged with criminal mischief and disruption of a school function, which is a second degree felony.

