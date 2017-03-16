Palmetto police search for missing Manatee County woman

By Published:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) —Palmetto investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult.

Tricia Freeman, age not disclosed, was last seen by a friend on Tuesday at 2:30 pm and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Freeman missed her shift at a Sarasota IHOP on Monday night, which is unusual, according to those who know her.

She also left her dogs inside her residence, which is also out of character.

Her green 2016 Chevrolet Sedan bearing the tag GVHH45 is also missing from her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s