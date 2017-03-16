Palmetto police search for missing Manatee County woman

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) —Palmetto investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult.

Tricia Freeman, age not disclosed, was last seen by a friend on Tuesday at 2:30 pm and hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Freeman missed her shift at a Sarasota IHOP on Monday night, which is unusual, according to those who know her.

She also left her dogs inside her residence, which is also out of character.

Her green 2016 Chevrolet Sedan bearing the tag GVHH45 is also missing from her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587.

