New York zoo names zebra born in snowstorm Blizzard

NEW YORK (WFLA) – A zoo in New York has given a very fitting name to a baby zebra born during a snowstorm earlier this week.

The Wild Animal Park in the Village of Chittenango officially introduced Blizzard on Wednesday. Zoo officials say Blizzard’s mom, Safari, gave birth to him Tuesday during a snowstorm that hit the northeast.

Blizzard is the second baby zebra born at the zoo in the past few months. Another female, Pretzel, gave birth back in December.

