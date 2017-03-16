Pinellas neighbors hide in fear as shots ring out over domestic dispute about donuts

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Jerry Gesualdo received a frantic text from his neighbor on Thursday. She was having a heated argument with her adult son.

It started, because she wouldn’t go buy him donuts.

Gesualdo met his neighbor, Susan DiFabbio in his driveway and she told him her son was using a knife to slice up her home.

Gesualdo told her to call 9-1-1. She did and as Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies began to arrive shots rang out.

“They didn’t even pull their guns out or anything. They were almost to the door and the next thing I hear is ping, ping and she goes, he’s shooting at us,” said Gesualdo.

Bullet holes are still visible in his car.

“These two are the first ones that came at me. These are them shooting at the cops behind my car,” said Gesualdo pointing to the holes.

The deputies ducked for cover behind his car.

“It’s amazing nobody got killed, I mean if it wasn’t for this car, they’d be dead probably,” said Gesualdo.

He ran for cover inside his home along with Susan DiFabbio and another neighbor.

DiFabbio’s son was still inside her home.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office says her 25 year old son, Jeffrey Falsey was well armed.

Also inside her home was her fiance, Daniel Kulwicki.

Kulwicki is a registered sex offender.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says Kulwicki’s conviction as a sex offender was another problem in the home.

Gualtieri says Falsey has a history of mental health problems and domestic abuse and the donuts issue simply set him off.

As bullets were fired in the neighborhood, Jerry Gesualdo recorded video on his cell phone.

At one point, Susan DiFabbio worried about her fiancé.

“Poor Dan, he’s scared to death. He’s going to have a heart attack from that. I hope he’s alright,” said DiFabbio.

What she didn’t know at the time is that Kulwicki was already dead in the house. He had been murdered with a single shotgun blast to the head.

The sheriff’s office evidence team had to tear up his interior to recover spent bullets to use as evidence. Gesualdo wonders if the county will pay for the damage.

Falsey made his first appearance in a Pinellas County Court on Thursday.

He is charged with murder and several counts of attempted murde and is being held without bond.

