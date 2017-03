ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of firefighters battled an early-morning fire at a mobile home in Pasco County on Thursday.

Fire officials say they had to shuttle in water because there were no fire hydrants near the home on Dar Lane in Zephyrhills.

No one was home at the time, but investigators say they arrested one man at the scene who admitted to starting the fire.