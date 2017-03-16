LGBT advocates, city council members push to ban gay conversion therapy in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a big push in Tampa to ban mental health professionals from providing minors with so-called gay conversion therapy, psychological counseling that’s designed to change a person’s sexual orientation.

A ban on the practice, proposed by Councilman Guido Maniscalco, cleared its first hurdle earlier this month when the city’s council unanimously approved a measure that would punish mental health professionals who offer the therapy to minors.

And today, members of the public met with the council at the Old Tampa City Hall in support of the ban.

They had two chances to speak, once during the public comment session and once during the hearing for the audience. Organizers say the first reading of the ordinance passed and a second reading will take place on Thursday, April 6.

Under the ordinance, first-time offenders could be fined up to $1,000 for providing the practice, while repeat offenders face even steeper penalties, fines up to $5,000.

The rules would apply to psychiatrists, psychologists, doctors, osteopaths, social workers, therapists and licensed counselors.

Unless they’re considered state-licensed mental health professionals, clergymen and women are exempt from the ban, thanks to the First Amendment.

The measure’s proponents say it may save an untold number of children and teenagers from the trauma the therapy often produces in the LGBT community.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories