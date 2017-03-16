State: Lakeland must clean up 5 lakes or pay up

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The state of Florida says five lakes in Lakeland need some work.

The lakes fall below the state’s water quality standards because of high levels of phosphorus and nitrogen, two components known to cause algae blooms and fish kills.

The bodies of water in question are Lake Hollingsworth, Lake Bonny, Lake Hunter, Lake Parker and Lake Crystal.

If they are not cleaned up, the city could face fines.

Currently, Lakeland uses several techniques to clean their 38 lakes, including a street sweeping program and pollution control devices that remove trash and nutrients from storm water runoff.

The problem is, there are hundreds of outlets where stormwater discharges into the lakes.

A spokesman for the city, Kevin Cook tells News Channel 8 the money they collect now in stormwater fees is only enough to maintain the lakes, not enough to initiate any new projects.

Cook said the costs needed to clean up the lakes could reach tens of millions of dollars.

One option the city is looking into is raising stormwater fees, which are currently $6 a month.

Stormwater Manager Laurie Smith said educating the public also helps.

She recommends the public take the following actions to save money:

Use less fertilizer on lawns

Water crops properly

Dispose of household chemicals properly

Do not blow yard waste, like grass and leaves onto the street

