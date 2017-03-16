Jack Russell terrier captures hearts with viral obstacle course video

(NBC) – Olly, a Jack Russell terrier rescue is known around-the-world, thanks to the internet.

Video of Olly’s run around an obstacle course at the Crufts Dog Show in England has gone viral.

He took on the agility course with energy and enthusiasm. He stumbled once, but popped up and kept on going.

Sometimes, he took a wrong turn, but that didn’t stop him from running full out.

The crowd loved him, and so does his owner and guardian Karen Parker.

“Olly ran in the Blue Cross Agility Team and he had a lot of fun,” Parker said. “He’s a really fun-loving dog and luckily enough, Cruft’s YouTube have placed him on the website, and he’s had something ridiculous, live two and a half million hits, which is outstanding.”

“I would love to say it’s out of character, but no, it’s normal behavior,” Parker added.

The video of Olly has been seen over six million times on the Crufts YouTube channel.

