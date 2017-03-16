How to eat better without eating less

(WFLA) — When you’re trying to eat healthy foods it can often feel like you’re cutting out your favorite snacks and feel hungry all the time.

But registered dietitian, Abigail Dougherty said it doesn’t have to be that way.

Dougherty recommends saying goodbye to dieting and calorie counting and hello to a healthy lifestyle where the goal is to eat better, not less.

You can do this by filling your plate with whole foods like fruits and vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats.

“Occasional treats and your favorite foods are totally on the menu,” Dougherty said. “When you eat to nourish your body with whole foods and eat for energy instead of calorie counting, you feel satisfied, more energetic and not deprived.