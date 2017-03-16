Gov. Scott finds new attorney to Markeith Loyd case after state attorney refuses to recuse herself

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Rick Scott joins a growing list of lawmakers and officials who are outraged over State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s refusal to consider the death penalty in the case of accused cop killer Markeith Loyd.

The governor asked Ayala to recuse herself from the case on Thursday and when she refused, she was relieved of her duties and replaced with State Attorney Brad King.

“Earlier today, I called on State Attorney Ayala to immediately recuse herself from this case. She informed me this afternoon that she refuses to do that. She has made it clear that she will not fight for justice and that is why I am using my executive authority to immediately reassign the case to State Attorney Brad King, ” the governor said in a statement.

“I am outraged and sickened by this loss of life and many families’ lives have been forever changed because of these senseless murders. These families deserve a state attorney who will aggressively prosecute Markeith Loyd to the fullest extent of the law and justice must be served.”

Loyd was charged with two first-degree murder counts and other charges in the deaths of Lt. Debra Clayton and his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside a Wal-Mart while attempting to capture Loyd.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories