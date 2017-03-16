Google creates software to help protect kids online

(WFLA) — The internet can be a dangerous place for unsupervised kids, but Google has a new way to easily protect them.

Google announced new software that gives parents more control over what their kids watch online.

It’s called “family link” and allows parents to create the child’s first google account.

Then, they are able to manage and track their screen time, set daily limits, and block certain apps from being used.

Parents can even set a device “bedtime” to limit the late night electronic sneaking.

For now, it’s only available on android devices and still in the early access phase. If you want to try it out, you’ll have to request an invite in your devices app store.

The software is recommended for families who have children under 13 using digital devices.

