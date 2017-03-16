Gas leak shuts down stretch of Tampa’s Hyde Park Village

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are on the scene of a natural gas leak at Tampa’s Hyde Park Village.

The leak, which came from a space on 1607 Snow Ave, forced officials to evacuate nearby businesses and close off Swann Avenue between Rome Ave. and Dakota Ave.

TFR on scene 1607 Snow Ave Natural gas leak Evacuations of nearby businesses complete. Swann Ave closed Rome to Dakota. pic.twitter.com/uzgrj5qgbB — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) March 16, 2017

Tampa Fire Rescue advises residents to avoid the area.

Gas leak at Hyde Park Village View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories