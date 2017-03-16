Gas leak shuts down stretch of Tampa’s Hyde Park Village

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are on the scene of a natural gas leak at Tampa’s Hyde Park Village.
The leak, which came from a space on 1607 Snow Ave, forced officials to evacuate nearby businesses and close off Swann Avenue between Rome Ave. and Dakota Ave.
Tampa Fire Rescue advises residents to avoid the area.
