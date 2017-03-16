FHP: One dead after crash between car and motorcycle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Investigators say it happened at North Dale Mabry Highway and Idlewild Avenue West just before midnight on Wednesday.
Highway Patrol officers say one person died in the crash, but troopers are not releasing their identity.
