PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Officers with the Florida Highway Patrol say a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Thursday morning in Manatee County.

Investigators say it happened at US Route 41 and 23rd Street in Palmetto. Southbound US 41 is shut down in the area.

