Elderly driver crashes into Sarasota business

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —An elderly driver in Sarasota crashed into a business on Thursday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened at 7206 S. Tamiami Trail.
The driver was not seriously injured and no one at the scene reported injuries.
Traffic deputies cited the woman for careless driving. They want drivers and pedestrians to pay closer attention to their surroundings and stay safe.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Seffner mother arrested after children found walking in street
- Pinellas man accused in deadly shooting over donuts to appear in court
- Protecting yourself from exploding batteries
- Large number of alumni from a Bradenton high school battling cancer
- Lakeland homeowner has special reason to file lawsuit over possibly contaminated land
- Forgotten stash of weed donated to Goodwill
>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories