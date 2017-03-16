Elderly driver crashes into Sarasota business

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —An elderly driver in Sarasota crashed into a business on Thursday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 7206 S. Tamiami Trail.

The driver was not seriously injured and no one at the scene reported injuries.

Traffic deputies cited the woman for careless driving. They want drivers and pedestrians to pay closer attention to their surroundings and stay safe.

