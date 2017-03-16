Doral McDonald’s worker jumps through drive-thru to save woman’s life

DORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A McDonald’s employee in Doral is being hailed a hero after he came to the rescue of a woman who passed out in the drive-thru lane.

Pedro Viloria was working the window when the off-duty Miami Dade officer pulled up with her children.

As he handed them their breakfast, he noticed something unusual.

“I could see she was hardly breathing and I thought that’s not normal,” Viloria told NBC Miami.

She was having a medical emergency.

“Her kids were screaming, like, mother, mother! Stop it! Mother, what are you doing?” Viloria told CBS Miami.

Her car began to roll away and without hesitation, Viloria hopped out of the window and ran to the vehicle.

“I ran as fast as I could, put myself in front of the car,” he told NBC Miami.

Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment Viloria jumped to action.

Fortunately for the victim and her children, the car hit a curb, which stopped them from rolling into traffic.

Two other customers, one a paramedic and the other an off-duty firefighter tried to resuscitate the victim using CPR. Then, a Doral police officer administered an automated external difribrillator machine that revived her, according to Local10.com.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Viloria’s boss at McDonald’s, Alex Menendez, released a statement in praise of his employee:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and her family during this difficult time. I think I speak for our McDonald’s family when I say how proud we are of Pedro. He is an excellent employee, so it didn’t surprise me that he took immediate action and jumped through a window to help save this woman. And he was not the only member of the team that played a pivotal role in ensuring she received the medical attention she needed. A second employee, who asked to remain unnamed, assisted with CPR. Their quick thinking and action were everything in that moment.”

