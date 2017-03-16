“Alligator parade” caught on camera in South Florida

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of more than a dozen alligators was caught on video this week walking across a dirt road in South Florida.

Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video of the gators at the Big Cypress National Preserve on Monday.

The video looks like it’s up close and personal with the reptiles, but the photographer says he uses a lens that allows him to stay a safe distance away.

