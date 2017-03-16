“Alligator parade” caught on camera in South Florida

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of more than a dozen alligators was caught on video this week walking across a dirt road in South Florida.
Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video of the gators at the Big Cypress National Preserve on Monday.
The video looks like it’s up close and personal with the reptiles, but the photographer says he uses a lens that allows him to stay a safe distance away.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Man arrested after mobile home fire in Pasco County
- Pinellas man accused in deadly shooting over donuts to appear in court
- Protecting yourself from exploding batteries
- Large number of alumni from a Bradenton high school battling cancer
- Lakeland homeowner has special reason to file lawsuit over possibly contaminated land
- Forgotten stash of weed donated to Goodwill