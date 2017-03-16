Alisa Summers, jailed husband in court for custody hearing after alleged kidnapping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of kidnapping his wife appeared in court Thursday for a custody hearing for his children.

Trevor Summers and his estranged wife, Alisa Summers, are fighting over parental rights of their five kids.

Trevor Summers remains behind bars on kidnapping and attempted murder charges. He’s accused of kidnapping Alisa on Saturday.

He joined the hearing via closed circuit.

After nearly five hours in court, Alisa and her attorney, Steven Glaros left unhappy with the judge’s decision.

“It took something like this to occur for the police to even take her seriously and I can’t say what happened today, but I can tell you that we’re very disappointed in the outcome today,” said Glaros.

The children are currently staying with Trevor Summers parents.

“This is going to prevent other people from coming forward when there’s domestic violence,” said Glaros. “When they see this story and they hear everything in the long run and they know this could happen, despite every effort to protect yourself, that sometimes it doesn’t always work.”

The shelter hearing was closed to the public so both sides could discuss sensitive issues, like the children’s mental and physical health, the emotional trauma they’ve experienced and the back story on one of the kid’s hospitalization.

Although the hearing didn’t go the way they wanted, Glaros and his client said they’re not giving up.

“We’re going to just have to keep our heads up, we’re going to just have to jump through all the hoops that they want us to jump through. We hope that they’re quick getting us what we need, so we can get it over with so we can move on,” said Glaros.

Alisa Summers said, “I’m just going to ask for people to continue to pray for me, like they have been along and that’s all I can ask for. Just continue to pray for me and my family.”

The next hearing is April 4th.

