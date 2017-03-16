Alabama woman’s escape from kidnappers caught on tape

By Published:

ALABAMA (WFLA) – An Alabama woman made a daring escape after being kidnapped and forced into the trunk of a car, and it was all caught on tape.

The victim told investigators she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked to her apartment.

Video shows the suspected kidnappers pull up to a gas station. The station owner says they tried to use the woman’s credit card to withdraw money at an ATM, but couldn’t get any money.

The video then shows them driving off. That’s when the trunk of the car pops open, and the woman jumps out.

The gas station owner says he helped her call police after she ran inside. No arrests have been made at this point.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s