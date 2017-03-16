Alabama woman’s escape from kidnappers caught on tape

ALABAMA (WFLA) – An Alabama woman made a daring escape after being kidnapped and forced into the trunk of a car, and it was all caught on tape.

The victim told investigators she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked to her apartment.

Video shows the suspected kidnappers pull up to a gas station. The station owner says they tried to use the woman’s credit card to withdraw money at an ATM, but couldn’t get any money.

The video then shows them driving off. That’s when the trunk of the car pops open, and the woman jumps out.

The gas station owner says he helped her call police after she ran inside. No arrests have been made at this point.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories