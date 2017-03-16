Firefighters battle huge blaze in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) – A massive fire engulfed a building in downtown Raleigh late Thursday night.
NBC reports that fire officials said the four-alarm fire broke out inside a wooden frame apartment building that was under construction.
They said the building is in the north part of downtown, west of the General Assembly and state legislature buildings.
Huge flames and thick, black smoke can be seen in the video.
Dozens of fire trucks were on scene.
It is unknown is people are inside the building.
