You Paid For It: Delayed Watrous canal rehabilitation project

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Mark Douglas By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The City of Tampa’s drainage project on the Watrous canal began in November 2015 and was supposed to be finished eight months later.

But work is still dragging on and the multi-million dollar project is a long way from completion.

So what went wrong with the city’s plan?

8 On Your Side is looking into that question today because you paid for it.

We will show you what we find out tonight at 6 pm.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s