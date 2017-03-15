Xbox recalls battery chargers on controllers for burn hazard

(WFLA) — Xbox is recalling thousands of chargers because they can overheat and burn players.
The product being recalled is the “Energizer Xbox One 2x Smart Charger” and is used to charge two Xbox One video game controllers.
There have been two dozen reports of overheating.
Consumers should stop using the battery chargers and contact performance designed products to return it for a full refund.
The chargers were sold at Best Buy, GameStop and online for about $40.
