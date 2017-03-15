Xbox recalls battery chargers on controllers for burn hazard

An attendee of Microsofts October event tests his racing skills in Xbox Play Anywhere title Forza Horizon 3 on Xbox One S on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Spring Studios in New York. (Amy Sussman/AP Images for Microsoft)

(WFLA) — Xbox is recalling thousands of chargers because they can overheat and burn players.

The product being recalled is the “Energizer Xbox One 2x Smart Charger” and is used to charge two Xbox One video game controllers.

There have been two dozen reports of overheating.

Consumers should stop using the battery chargers and contact performance designed products to return it for a full refund.

The chargers were sold at Best Buy, GameStop and online for about $40.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for all recall alerts.

