Teenager shot during gun transaction gone bad

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was shot on Tuesday night during a gun transaction gone bad.

It happened in a parking lot on 5170 Park Blvd. around 10:30 pm.

The 17-year-old victim tried to sell Ryan Cardwell, 20 a gun in Cardwell’s car.

When the transaction fell through, the victim ran off with the suspect’s wallet, which was carrying a large amount of cash.

Cardwell followed the victim back to his car and fired his handgun twice into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the face and the leg.

The victim drove off with three other juvenile passengers into a center median and headed north before stopping on the 7700 block of 52nd Street.

The teenager and two passengers left the car on foot.

He was located a short time later and transported to Bayfront Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Cardwell turned himself in to Pinellas Park Police and confessed to shooting the teen.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail where and booked on charges for attempted homicide and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories