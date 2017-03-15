Tampa Bay area, Florida represented on all teams in season 12 of ‘The Voice’

(Photos by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is well represented in season 12 of The Voice, particularly right here in Tampa Bay.

THE VOICE — Season: 12 — Pictured: Enid Ortiz — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Enid Ortiz
Tampa, Florida
TEAM BLAKE

Enid moved to Tampa with her family at age 15 to find medical care for her rare skin disease, vitiligo, and to avoid the crime in her hometown.  Throughout high school, Enid sang at various open mics and local gigs.  She eventually joined jam band “Ragged Out Souls.”  After growing up avoiding being photographed for fear of embarrassment, Enid feels she is coming into her own and her self-image is slowly improving through every performance opportunity.

THE VOICE — Season: 12 — Pictured: Nala Price — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Nala Price
Sebring, Florida
TEAM ADAM

Nala is working to be a triple-threat in entertainment with dancing, acting and singing.  She has performed in over a dozen musicals, practices dance five days a week and has performed in at least 25 talent shows.  She performed at Carnegie Hall with her high school’s varsity choir in 2015. Surprisingly, Nala has overwhelming stage fright, but does her best to control it.

THE VOICE — Season: 12 — Pictured: Brandon Royal — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Brandon Royal
Orlando, Florida
TEAM GWEN

Brandon turned to music after an accident that placed him in a body cast for two months.  Growing up, his mom always wanted him to be a singer.  Brandon put music on hold to pursue volleyball, for which he earned a college scholarship.  He wasn’t able to stay away from music in college and joined the group “BEST,” which then became the duo “Them Island Boyz,” winner of the first-annual Virgin Island Idol.  He moved to Orlando to pursue a career as a firefighter/EMT, but pursues music when not working 24-hour shifts.

THE VOICE — Season: 12 — Pictured: Sheena Brook — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Sheena Brook
Fort Meyers, Florida
TEAM ADAM

Sheena began singing with her church choir at a young age, before starting a rap group called “Lost Cause.”  During high school, Sheena struggled with her sexual identity and went to counseling, later marrying a youth pastor.  After divorcing four years later, she came out to her family.  Sheena later met the lead singer of Godsmack and did a showcase at Universal Music, which led her to pursue music full-time.

If you missed any of this season’s Blind Audition performances, be sure to watch The Voice tonight at 8 p.m. for a recap of how coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine filled out their season 12 teams.
Highlights include performances, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, and a sneak peek at next week’s Battle Rounds.

THE VOICE — “Team Adam Battle Reality” — Pictured: (l-r) Sheena Brook, Kawan Debose, Adam Levine, Jesse Larson, Gaby Borromeo, Mark Isaiah, Julien Martinez, Nala Price, Josh West, Hanna Eyre, Malik Davage, Taylor Alexander, Johnny Hayes — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

 

THE VOICE — “Team Alicia Battle Reality” — Pictured: (l-r) Lilli Passero, Anatalia Villaranda, Hunter Plake, Jack Cassidy, Autumn Turner, Felicia Temple, Vanessa Ferguson, Alicia Keys, RJ Collins, Missy Robertson, Chris Blue, Lauryn Judd, Quiz Swanigan — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

 

THE VOICE — “Team Blake Battle Reality” — Pictured: (l-r) Lauren Duski, Dawson Coyle, Brennley Brown, Josh Hoyer, Micah Clare Tryba, Valerie Ponzio, Enid Ortiz, Blake Shelton, Andrea Thomas, TSoul, Ashley Levin, Casi Joy, Aliyah Moulden — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

 

THE VOICE — “Team Gwen Battle Reality” — Pictured: (l-r) Aaliyah Rose, Caroline Sky, Brandon Royal, J Chosen, Gwen Stefani, Troy Ramey, Johnny Gates, Kenny P, Stephanie Rice, Sammie Zonana, Jozy Bernadette, Davina Leone, Savannah Leighton — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

