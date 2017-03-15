Student shot near Sanford high school

By Published:

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a student was shot and wounded near a central Florida high school shortly after classes ended for the day.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near Seminole High School. Sanford police say the boy was taken to a nearby hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear where the boy was hit, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. Police didn’t release his name or age.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody, but it wasn’t clear what charges he might face. Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident.

Seminole High and nearby Millennium Middle schools were both placed on lockdown for a short time.

 

