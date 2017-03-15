Riverview man accused of kidnapping estranged wife has legal troubles across country

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A Tampa judge denied bond to Trevor Summers on Wednesday.

Summers faces a slew of charges including first-degree attempted murder and kidnapping after his wife, Alisa Summers went missing and was later found alive.

But, according to those close to the defendant, Summers was in trouble with the law long before this.

“Trevor was very smart in the things that he did,” says Alisa who was found alive by Hillsborough deputies Monday.

Trevor’s mother-in-law, Donna Waryga calls him a manipulator.

“Trevor is a person who can convince anybody, his way. Listen to me and understand,” she says.

Prosecutors say Summers convinced several victims in Pennsylvania to invest in two companies he ran with a partner called, StrawAds, Inc. and ReSound, LLC.

Summers solicited investments in the companies by falsely claiming that he owned patents, million dollar machinery and that StrawAds had a multi-million dollar sales contract with big clients, including pop singer Taylor Swift, according to court documents.

Four of the investors took him to court and he was found guilty of defrauding them more than $300,000 dollars.

On Wednesday, he should have been sentenced on that conviction in Pennsylvania. Instead, he was in a Tampa courtroom facing a judge on kidnapping and attempted murder charges.

His bond hearing has been moved to Monday, March 20.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories