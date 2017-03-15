PHOTOS: Sea turtle saved, then released in the water in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — After rehabilitation, the Mote Marine Laboratory released a subadult loggerhead sea turtle, named Grimes, off Nokomis Beach.
“It was so rewarding to return Grimes back to the sea, like it is with all the animals we are able to release,” said Lynne Byrd, Medical Care and Rehabilitation Coordinator for Mote. “Grimes was the perfect patient and was able to be released in under just two months.”
Mote said Grimes was found near the north end of Don Pedro State Park on Jan. 8, 2017. He was then transported to Mote for rehabilitation.
Mote said when they first observed Grimes, he was very lethargic and may have been affected by a slight exposure to Florida red tide. Red tide produces neurotoxins that harm marine animals and cause respiratory irritation in people by the water.
Grimes the turtle was on a liquid only diet until he could eat on his own. He was also given antibiotics to fight an infection because he has an elevated white blood cell count, Mote said.
Grimes is now healthy and happily back in his native habitat.
For more trending stories, stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross.
