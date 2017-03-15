NWS issues freeze warning for Hernando County

Published:
(AP Photo/John Raoux)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A freeze warning has been issued for Hernando County on Thursday morning.

The warning will remain in effect from 2 am to 9 am on Thursday.

Chilly air will move into the area on Wednesday night and stick around until Friday.

Temperatures will range from the high 20s to the low 30s, to at or below freezing.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office suggests those affected take the following precautions:

  • Cover or move plants that are sensitive to the cold indoors.
  • Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.
  • Stay up to date with the latest weather information using the National Weather Service or media outlets like WFLA.com
  • Individuals that need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance:

Men’s Shelter
1090 Mondon Hill Road
Brooksville, FL 34605
Phone: (352) 799-2912, Ext. 103

Women’s Shelter
1163 Howell Ave.
Brooksville, FL 34601
Phone: (352) 799-2912, Ext. 109

