Missing swimmers identified, authorities continue search near Pass-A-Grille

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues for two men missing near the entrance of the Pass-a-Grille channel.

Andrew Dillman, 27 from New York, and Jie Lou, 21 from China, went missing when the current pulled them away on Tuesday night.

Coast Guard crews and partner agencies have conducted 22 searches over 419 square miles.

At 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Petersburg’s Coast Guard sector received a report from the captain of a boat called Jaguar, stating two males were missing from the 71-foot yacht.

Fifteen students from Colorado State University, chartered the boat for the day. When it anchored at Shell Key, five students, including Lou, jumped from the boat for a swim and haven’t been seen since.

Crews across Tampa Bay have continued to search for the two missing men.

 

