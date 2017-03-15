Missing New Port Richey man found dead in pond on KOA campground

ST. JOHN’S COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A New Port Richey man, who has been missing since January, was found dead in a pond in St. John’s County.

The body of Brian Matthew White, 43 was spotted by a helicopter floating in the water at a KOA campground near I-95 and County Road 210.

Authorities are waiting on toxicology results to determine his exact cause of death, but an autopsy found no signs of foul play.

White was last seen in Jacksonville spending time with his family.

He told his mother he would return to New Port Richey, but never arrived and wasn’t heard from or seen since.

Detectives tracking his last moves discovered he had made a purchase at a St. Augustine convenience store on January 28.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in a parking lot near County Road 210 and his cell phone records put him in the same area.

A helicopter unit was dispatched to the scene where they found a lifeless body floating. Divers retrieved the body, which was later identified as White’s.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

