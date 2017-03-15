Man who’s interview went viral is thankful for the ‘family blooper’

(NBC NEWS) — A business man’s kids interrupted his interview on live TV and now their family blooper making waves around the world.

In a news conference at the South Korean university where he teaches political science and diplomacy, Robert Kelly dispelled all negative suspicions around the video.

Kelly’s wife along with their four-year-old daughter and their nine-month-old son also attended the news conference.

Kelly rejected the idea that the video was staged, adding that his family is “just a regular family raising two young children,” and this is why he thinks the video resonated with parents around the world.

Kelly also said his family thought the interview was a “disaster” and believed that he would never be asked to do a television interview again.

But, Kelly now seems optimistic from the new found fame.

“We love our children very much and we are happy that our family blooper, our family error there on television brought so much laughter to so many people,” Kelly said.

Follow WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more digital and social media news.