Man arrested for alcohol-fueled crash in Clearwater that killed teenager

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to an alchohol-fueled crash that killed a teenager in Clearwater.

Authorities say Donovan L. Patterson of Pinellas Park was driving a Dodge Caliber under the influence when he ran a red light and collided with a Ford pickup truck carrying Jocelyn Schirmer, 17, Dalton Cox, 22, Paul Schirmer, 17, Caleb Lindsay, 20 and Kianna Diaz and Jayla Simpson, both 15.

The truck overturned and Jocelyn Schirmer sustained fatal injuries.

Investigators say both drivers were impaired.

Good Samaritan and former soldier DonShay Inmon saw the crash, and pulled several of the victims out of Patterson’s burning vehicle.

“I jumped out my car, so I started grabbing people and so I pulled maybe three people into the median,” he said. “It was completely scary, blood was everywhere.”

Patterson was transported to Tampa General Hospital and arrested following his release. He’s been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and several counts of DUI involving serious bodily injury.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s