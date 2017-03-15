Man arrested for alcohol-fueled crash in Clearwater that killed teenager

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to an alchohol-fueled crash that killed a teenager in Clearwater.

Authorities say Donovan L. Patterson of Pinellas Park was driving a Dodge Caliber under the influence when he ran a red light and collided with a Ford pickup truck carrying Jocelyn Schirmer, 17, Dalton Cox, 22, Paul Schirmer, 17, Caleb Lindsay, 20 and Kianna Diaz and Jayla Simpson, both 15.

The truck overturned and Jocelyn Schirmer sustained fatal injuries.

Investigators say both drivers were impaired.

Good Samaritan and former soldier DonShay Inmon saw the crash, and pulled several of the victims out of Patterson’s burning vehicle.

“I jumped out my car, so I started grabbing people and so I pulled maybe three people into the median,” he said. “It was completely scary, blood was everywhere.”

Patterson was transported to Tampa General Hospital and arrested following his release. He’s been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and several counts of DUI involving serious bodily injury.

