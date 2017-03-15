Man arrested after 14 dogs rescued from Sarasota County home

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A man is in custody on animal cruelty charges after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from a Nokomis home.
Sarasota deputies were alerted to several dogs living in poor conditions on the 369 Scott Street property.
When they arrived, they found 14 dogs living in deplorable conditions.
Police say the dogs were kept cramped up in uncomfortable crates and kennels. They were starving and covered in urine and feces.
One dog was found without shelter or water, tethered to a tree.
All of the dogs rescued were malnourished and several suffered from internal parasites that could be deadly, according to a veterinarian who examined the dogs.
Ivan McCollumn, 46 was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the crimes. He faces charges for animal cruelty and unlawful animal confinement. He appeared in court today and was granted a high supervision release.
