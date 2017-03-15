Hula Hoop Making

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Materials needed: 125 PSI tubing from the hardware store, 1/2 inch connectors, pipe cutters and electical tape.

 

Instructions:  Cut the 100 ft. coil down. This should yield 10 kid-size hoops.  So, just divide the coil into 10 even parts. Then, heat the end of one side by boiling water and dipping it in for about 10 seconds.  This will allow the tubing to expand so you can slide the connector in half way.  Then, do the same on the other side and attach the second end to the connector so it fits snugly, to create a full circle.  Do this with all 10 pieces.

 

Now, the hoops will be ready for taping/ decorating.

www.hoolamonsters.com. for custom orders

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s