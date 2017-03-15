Hula Hoop Making

Materials needed: 125 PSI tubing from the hardware store, 1/2 inch connectors, pipe cutters and electical tape.

Instructions: Cut the 100 ft. coil down. This should yield 10 kid-size hoops. So, just divide the coil into 10 even parts. Then, heat the end of one side by boiling water and dipping it in for about 10 seconds. This will allow the tubing to expand so you can slide the connector in half way. Then, do the same on the other side and attach the second end to the connector so it fits snugly, to create a full circle. Do this with all 10 pieces.

Now, the hoops will be ready for taping/ decorating.

