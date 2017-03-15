The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce began as the Tampa Board of Trade in 1885 and was reorganized in 1928 to become the Tampa Chamber of Commerce.

We were formed to advance the general business conditions of this area, backed by the support of a growing agricultural and industrial industry base that would branch out to become one of the most diverse economies in the nation.

Through our strong volunteer leadership and unique partnership with the cities, county and our own members, the Chamber has had an enormous impact on the Tampa business community for more than 130 years.

