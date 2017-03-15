Girls Rock Camp

daytimewebstaff Published:

Tthe Girls Rock international movement started a decade ago in Portland, Oregon. The Sunshine City chapter launched two years ago and served 20 campers during the week long camp at St. Pete Music Factory last year.

This years camp happens July 17-21 at the Unitarian Church of St. Pete on Mirror Lake. Girls Rock St. Pete is currently accepting camper applications on their website, girlsrockstpete.org. Cost for the camp is $50-150 sliding scale, and organizers want to double up in 2017. They will need all hands on deck to make it happen.

http://www.facebook.com/Grcstpete/

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s