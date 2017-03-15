Girls Rock Camp

Tthe Girls Rock international movement started a decade ago in Portland, Oregon. The Sunshine City chapter launched two years ago and served 20 campers during the week long camp at St. Pete Music Factory last year.

This years camp happens July 17-21 at the Unitarian Church of St. Pete on Mirror Lake. Girls Rock St. Pete is currently accepting camper applications on their website, girlsrockstpete.org. Cost for the camp is $50-150 sliding scale, and organizers want to double up in 2017. They will need all hands on deck to make it happen.

http://www.facebook.com/Grcstpete/