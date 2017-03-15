Forgotten stash of weed donated to Goodwill

MONROE, Wa. (CNN) – Someone donated a cooler to a Goodwill store in Monroe, Washington that contained five large bags of marijuana, sixty times over the state limit.
Employees at the store discovered the weed while sorting through donations.
They called police after finding the weed.
Despite many people on social media claiming the stash, authorities said no one has come looking for it.
