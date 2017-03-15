Florida woman who drowned puppy in airport bathroom back in jail

WESH Published: Updated:
Cynthia Anderson, jail booking photo

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Cynthia Anderson was convicted of drowning a puppy in a toilet in a Nebraska airport bathroom back in 2015. Now, Anderson is back in jail.

Edgewater police arrested Anderson at her home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday because she had a dog, which is a violation of her probation.

Pictures reportedly show Anderson with the dog at her home.

Police said Anderson’s probation officer warned her on Monday that terms of her probation state that she cannot own or be in close contact with animals. Anderson allegedly said the dog belongs to a roommate.

Police were called Tuesday and officers found the dog with her and made the arrest.

Anderson is being held without bond.

Police said since Anderson told them it was her roommate’s dog, they are letting the roommate find a new home for it.

Edgewater is in Volusia County.

