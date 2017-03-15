Deputies warn of man with gun in St. Pete neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a neighborhood in St. Petersburg where a man is reported to have a gun.

Deputies have responded to 5157 80th Way N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg and blocked off surrounding streets.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including S.W.A.T. teams in bulletproof vests and other protective gear, according to WFLA’s Jeff Patterson.

The sheriff’s office said that shots were fired, but they have not revealed what is happening inside of the house.

No other details have been released.

