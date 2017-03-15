Deputies warn of man with gun in St. Pete neighborhood

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a neighborhood in St. Petersburg where a man is reported to have a gun.

Deputies have responded to 5157 80th Way N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg and blocked off surrounding streets.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including S.W.A.T. teams in bulletproof vests and other protective gear, according to WFLA’s Jeff Patterson.

The sheriff’s office said that shots were fired, but they have not revealed what is happening inside of the house.

No other details have been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s