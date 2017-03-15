Coach accused of taking teenage girl to get body piercing

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KRQE) – Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward after a soccer coach in New Mexico was accused of taking a student to get her nipples pierced.

Police say Victor Gutierrez, 26, took a 16-year-old girl he met while coaching soccer to get the piercing. He’s also accused of paying for the piercings and taking pictures of them.

According to court documents, other girls told the teen, “If you want a piercing, get with Coach Victor, he would take you.”

“I heard it in the middle of math class. I’m pretty sure not a lot of people know. I found over social media. It was just really odd. It’s not normal. I think it’s wrong,” student Rian Quinones said.

Victor Gutierrez is a club soccer coach as well as a coach at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, NM.

Under state law, minors must have a parent or legal guardian present and have written consent to receive services. Investigators say Gutierrez manipulated that in this case.

Gutierrez is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth degree felony.

