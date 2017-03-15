Coach accused of taking teenage girl to get body piercing

KRQE Published:
Victor Gutierrez, jail booking photo

LAS CRUCES, N.M (KRQE) – Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward after a soccer coach in New Mexico was accused of taking a student to get her nipples pierced.

Police say Victor Gutierrez, 26, took a 16-year-old girl he met while coaching soccer to get the piercing. He’s also accused of paying for the piercings and taking pictures of them.

According to court documents, other girls told the teen, “If you want a piercing, get with Coach Victor, he would take you.”

“I heard it in the middle of math class. I’m pretty sure not a lot of people know. I found over social media. It was just really odd. It’s not normal. I think it’s wrong,” student Rian Quinones said.

Victor Gutierrez is a club soccer coach as well as a coach at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, NM.

Under state law, minors must have a parent or legal guardian present and have written consent to receive services. Investigators say Gutierrez manipulated that in this case.

Gutierrez is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a fourth degree felony.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s