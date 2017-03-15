Cheerios giving away seeds to boost bee populations

WKRN Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheerios is running a unique campaign hoping to boost the global bee population.

The company has partnered with Veseys Seeds to give away 100 million wildflower seeds.

To receive the seeds, you enter your mailing address on their website and they will send you a packet of 100 seeds free of charge.

Cheerios notes that bee populations, a crucial pollinator for world food supplies, have been declining in recent years.

Click here to get your free seeds. 

