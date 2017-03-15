Adventurers swim with whale shark off coast of Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (NBC) – A couple and their dog had an unexpected encounter off the coast of Jupiter.

They were out for a day of fishing on the ocean, when they were befriended by a large whale shark.

Whale sharks are harmless to humans.

Instead of admiring the animal from the boat, the woman decided to jump right in and capture the whale shark up close and personal.

The dog wants to dive in to check out the situation with his owner, but decides to stay in the boat.

The whale shark eventually goes back into the depths of the ocean, as the woman is heard in the video saying “don’t go away!”

It’s safe to say a day out in the open water became a one in a lifetime experience for these adventurers.

