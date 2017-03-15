8 On Your Side: How to save hundreds at the grocery store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Danielle Wagasky is a stay-at-home Mom and blogger known for her frugal living. One of her most popular posts is on how she feeds her family of four, which has grown to a family of five since she first published the post, on just $400 a month.

Here are five ways she says on budget at the grocery store:

Shop once a month to avoid impulse purchases. If you’re currently shopping multiple times a week, try cutting back to one weekly trip, and then work your way up to once a month. Shop with cash only, so you won’t overspend. Carry a calculator, or use the one on your phone. That’ll help you stick to your budget, and you’ll be more likely to weigh options more, such as brand name versus generic. Buy less meat. You’ll cut down your grocery bill considerably by swapping out meat for beans in a lot of recipes. If that sounds tough, start with one or two meatless meals each week. Eat produce in the order of what goes bad first. For example, eat bananas, spinach and avocado before you eat carrots, potatoes or apples.

You can read more tips from Wagasky, as well as other ways she saves money, on her blog, Blissful and Domestic.

