You Paid For It: Nude ‘Bare Dare’ run in Pasco County

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Mark Douglas By Published: Updated:
File photo Wikimedia Commons Credit: Benoît Prieur (Agamitsudo) - CC-BY-SA

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tourism bed taxes help pay for a lot of fun sporting events in Pasco County.

Last year, they helped subsidize a national bowling tournament, a skating championship, the Pasco Paddlepalooza and—are you ready for this—the Caliente Bare Dare 5k run.

That’s right, if you rented a hotel or motel room in Pasco County last year, you helped contribute $4,815.42 to promote a clothing-optional foot race at one of Pasco County’s dozen nudist communities, the Caliente Club and Resorts. The Bare Dare 5k run is also on the hot list for sponsorship at this year’s Caliente event in May.

“The clothing optional industry has a significant economic impact in Pasco County,” said Pasco County Spokesman Doug Tobin.

Tobin says Caliente’s Bare Dare sponsorship application claims the event -that’s been going on since- 2012 attracts more than 400 runners and generates about 300 tourism room nights in Pasco County. That works out to just under $25,000 in hotel charges alone, not to mention food and other entertainment spending by the naturist running crowd.

Have a problem with that? It did stir up some spirited conversation at a recent Pasco Board of County Commissioners meeting where one elected official expressed “some discomfort” with the idea of sponsoring a nudist race, according to Tobin.

Moral judgments aside, Pasco County Commissioners decided that nudism —or naturism as proponents like to call it— is a big business worth supporting in Pasco where the longtime lure of clothing optional freedom draws tourists like beaches do in Clearwater and Busch Gardens does for Tampa.

Tonight at 6, we’ll have more reaction on government sponsorship of the Bare Dare race and show you what You Paid For in 2016 and how much you will pay again in 2017.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s