You Paid For It: Nude ‘Bare Dare’ run in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Tourism bed taxes help pay for a lot of fun sporting events in Pasco County.

Last year, they helped subsidize a national bowling tournament, a skating championship, the Pasco Paddlepalooza and—are you ready for this—the Caliente Bare Dare 5k run.

That’s right, if you rented a hotel or motel room in Pasco County last year, you helped contribute $4,815.42 to promote a clothing-optional foot race at one of Pasco County’s dozen nudist communities, the Caliente Club and Resorts. The Bare Dare 5k run is also on the hot list for sponsorship at this year’s Caliente event in May.

“The clothing optional industry has a significant economic impact in Pasco County,” said Pasco County Spokesman Doug Tobin.

Tobin says Caliente’s Bare Dare sponsorship application claims the event -that’s been going on since- 2012 attracts more than 400 runners and generates about 300 tourism room nights in Pasco County. That works out to just under $25,000 in hotel charges alone, not to mention food and other entertainment spending by the naturist running crowd.

Have a problem with that? It did stir up some spirited conversation at a recent Pasco Board of County Commissioners meeting where one elected official expressed “some discomfort” with the idea of sponsoring a nudist race, according to Tobin.

Moral judgments aside, Pasco County Commissioners decided that nudism —or naturism as proponents like to call it— is a big business worth supporting in Pasco where the longtime lure of clothing optional freedom draws tourists like beaches do in Clearwater and Busch Gardens does for Tampa.

