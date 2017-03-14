Valrico mother describes terrifying days when estranged husband kidnapped her

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – “There were times I thought I was taking my last breath.”

Alisa Summers explained the terrifying two days she spent fighting to escape her estranged husband Trevor, who allegedly snuck into her home and kidnapped her.

“He told me he was going to take me and smuggle me out of the country and we were going to live. Or we were going to die together,” she said.

She saw her first chance at freedom when they pulled into a Walgreen’s parking lot Saturday night.

“I struggled with my hands tied behind my back, to get myself free from the seat belt and unlock the door and just take off running and screaming.”

But, she said Trevor got to her first and shoved her back in her car. It was at that Walgreen’s that an employee saw what was happening and recorded the tag number to send to authorities.

Alisa said he shoved her back in the car and took off. At that point, he bought a local newspaper.

“He bought a newspaper in Manatee County,” said Alisa’s mom, Donna Waryga. “He said, ‘page four, little paragraph’, he said ‘no one cares about you, no one is looking for you.'”

Little did she know, a nationwide search was on.

Alisa and her family credit the Walgreen’s employee who reported her tag number and an acquaintance of Alisa’s who spotted her car at The Inn at Little Harbor and called authorities.

As deputies moved in, Alisa’s life flashed before her eyes again when she said Trevor pulled out a razor blade.

“I thought he was going to kill me. But, he started cutting his throat over and over. [He said] that he loved me enough to lay down his life for me,” said Summers.

Trevor Summers was booked in the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County on Tuesday. He faces several charges, including kidnapping.

