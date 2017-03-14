Unofficial municipal election results in for Pinellas, Sarasota counties

(WFLA) – Municipal elections were held in multiple counties Tuesday.

Unofficial results for Pinellas County can be viewed at the County Supervisor of Elections website for the following:

-City of Gulfport Councilmember – Ward 2

-City of Gulfport Councilmember – Ward 4

-City of Indian Rocks Beach City Commissioner

-City of Madeira Beach Mayor

-City of Madeira Beach Commissioner

-City of Madeira Beach Commissioner – District 4

-Town of North Redington Beach Commissioner

-Town of Redington Shores Commissioner

-City of Safety Harbor Mayor

-City of Safety Harbor Commissioner

-City of Safety Harbor Commissioner – Seat 4

-City of South Pasadena Commissioner

-City of St. Pete Beach Mayor

-City of Tarpon Springs Commissioner

-City of Treasure Island City Commissioner

-City of Treasure Island City Commissioner

Based on unofficial results for the City Commission At-Large election in Sarasota County, three candidates will advance to a runoff for the two commission seats: Jen Ahearn-Koch, Hagen Brody and Martin Hyde.

Provisional ballots will be counted on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Election’s office. The runoff will be held on Tuesday, May 9, with early voting to be held May 1 to May 6.

Unofficial election numbers can be viewed on the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections website.

