Unofficial municipal election results in for Pinellas, Sarasota counties

(WFLA) – Municipal elections were held in multiple counties Tuesday.
Unofficial results for Pinellas County can be viewed at the County Supervisor of Elections website for the following:
-City of Gulfport Councilmember – Ward 2
-City of Gulfport Councilmember – Ward 4
-City of Indian Rocks Beach City Commissioner
-City of Madeira Beach Mayor
-City of Madeira Beach Commissioner
-City of Madeira Beach Commissioner – District 4
-Town of North Redington Beach Commissioner
-Town of Redington Shores Commissioner
-City of Safety Harbor Mayor
-City of Safety Harbor Commissioner
-City of Safety Harbor Commissioner – Seat 4
-City of South Pasadena Commissioner
-City of St. Pete Beach Mayor
-City of Tarpon Springs Commissioner
-City of Treasure Island City Commissioner
-City of Treasure Island City Commissioner
Based on unofficial results for the City Commission At-Large election in Sarasota County, three candidates will advance to a runoff for the two commission seats: Jen Ahearn-Koch, Hagen Brody and Martin Hyde.
Provisional ballots will be counted on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Election’s office. The runoff will be held on Tuesday, May 9, with early voting to be held May 1 to May 6.
Unofficial election numbers can be viewed on the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections website.
